Woman's Bag Stolen From AC Train Coach, ₹80,000 Withdrawn Using ATM Card; 2 Arrested | File Pic

Dombivli: The Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two Gujarat-based men for allegedly stealing the bag of a woman passenger who had fallen asleep in the AC coach of the Indore-Pune Express and subsequently withdrawing ₹80,000 using her ATM card. A third suspect is still being traced.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kantilal Purohit and Mukesh Raj Purohit, both residents of Gujarat. According to the police, the woman was travelling on the Indore-Pune Express when she fell asleep while the train was passing between Vasai and Bhiwandi. During this period, the accused allegedly stole her bag from the coach.

Stolen bag and ATM withdrawal

The stolen bag reportedly contained a laptop, iPhone, ATM card and important documents. After discovering that her belongings were missing, the woman approached the Dombivli GRP and lodged a complaint.

During the investigation, police found that the stolen ATM card had been used to withdraw ₹80,000. Investigators also learnt that the ATM PIN was kept inside the stolen bag, which allegedly enabled the accused to access the account and withdraw the money.

The police then examined the ATM transaction trail and other technical evidence to track down the suspects. Based on the information gathered during the investigation, the two accused were taken into custody.

Read Also Wife Not Expected To Follow Husband Everywhere Like Vodafone Pug, Says Madras High Court

Police trace accused

Police said that during interrogation, it emerged that both accused work at a mobile shop in Gujarat and had travelled to Mumbai to purchase mobile-related goods. While returning, they allegedly targeted the sleeping passenger and committed the theft.

The accused were produced before the Kalyan Railway Court, which remanded them to police custody until September 4. Investigators are now probing whether the duo has been involved in similar thefts on long-distance trains and are making efforts to identify and arrest their alleged third accomplice.

Also Watch:

Investigation continues

The Dombivli GRP is continuing its investigation, with the movement of the accused, ATM transactions and other technical evidence being examined to establish the complete sequence of events.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/