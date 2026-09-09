BSEB Matric, Inter Toppers 2026: Bihar Government To Felicitate 168 Students With Up To ₹2 Lakh Cash Prize And ₹51,000 Laptop Incentive

Bihar Board Toppers 2026: Bihar Government To Felicitate 168 Students With Up To ₹2 Lakh Cash Prize And ₹51,000 Laptop Incentive | Official announcement

The Bihar government will felicitate 168 meritorious students who secured positions in the topper lists of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate and Matriculation Annual Examinations 2026.

The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 9 at 12 noon at Nek Samvad, Patna, according to the Education Department's official programme notice.

The selected students, along with their family members, will be honoured at the ceremony. The awards include cash prizes based on the students' ranks, along with an additional incentive for purchasing a laptop.

Bihar Board Topper 2026 Award Details

Students securing the first, second and third positions in the Intermediate and Matriculation examinations will receive the following cash awards:

First position: ₹2 lakh

Second position: ₹1.5 lakh

Third position: ₹1 lakh

Students who secured positions beyond the top three will also receive cash incentives.

Intermediate fourth and fifth positions: ₹30,000 each

Matriculation fourth to tenth positions: ₹20,000 each

In addition to the rank-based cash prizes, all 168 award recipients will receive ₹51,000 to purchase a laptop.

Bihar Board Toppers 2026 Felicitation Ceremony

The programme will be organised under the chairmanship of Mithilesh Tiwari, Minister, Education Department, Bihar.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav have been listed as distinguished guests for the event. The programme is being organised by the Bihar government and Education Department to recognise students who performed exceptionally well in the 2026 board examinations.

Bihar Government's Incentive For Meritorious Students

The felicitation programme is part of the state government's efforts to recognise academic achievement among students. The combination of rank-based cash awards and the additional laptop incentive is aimed at rewarding high-performing students and supporting their continued education.

The ₹51,000 laptop incentive will be provided to every student being felicitated, irrespective of whether the student secured first, second, third or another eligible position in the topper list.