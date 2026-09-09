From 'Statesmanship Award' To 'Global Pride Of Maharashtra': Eknath Shinde To Receive 3 Honours In London This Week

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to receive three awards at two separate events in London in recognition of his contribution to the state’s social welfare initiatives.

According to reports, Shinde left for London on Tuesday night and is scheduled to attend separate events on September 9 and 10. During his visit, he will attend events at the House of Lords and the House of Commons of the British Parliament, as well as a programme organised by the Maharashtra Mandal in London.

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Recognition ceremony at House of Lords

The Commonwealth Public Leadership Recognition Ceremony will be held at the House of Lords on Wednesday, September 9. The event is being organised in collaboration with the UK Asian Business Council and the Canvas for Care Creative Arts Campus.

Shinde was invited to the event by Sudeep Sakale, Vice President of the Council, on behalf of Baroness Arlene Foster, former First Minister of Northern Ireland, and Andrew Grocock, Chairman of the UK Asian Business Council, according to a report by Divya Marathi.

Reports state that Shinde is being honoured for his contribution to Maharashtra’s welfare in the social, economic and governance sectors during his tenure as Chief Minister and subsequently as Deputy Chief Minister.

Among the initiatives launched during his tenure are the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', aimed at economically empowering women; the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' initiative, aimed at bringing government services to citizens’ doorsteps; and the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana', which seeks to provide young people with employment opportunities and practical work experience.

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Canvas for Care exhibition

During his visit, Shinde is also expected to attend the 'Canvas for Care' exhibition, which has reportedly been organised to showcase paintings by British children inspired by Maharashtra government schemes, including the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' and 'Shasan Aaplya Dari'.

Statesmanship Award at House of Commons

Another event on Shinde’s itinerary will be held at the House of Commons on Thursday, September 10. The 'International Conclave 2026: Global Business and Investment Dialogue' has been organised in collaboration with the Indo-European Business Forum and the World Leadership Forum.

According to reports, Shinde has been invited as the chief guest for the conference and will be honoured with the 'Statesmanship Award'. He is also expected to present his vision for Maharashtra’s development at the conference.

Global Pride of Maharashtra award

Apart from these honours, Shinde is reportedly set to receive another award from the Maharashtra Mandal in London. During his visit to the 94-year-old organisation, Shinde will be honoured with the 'Global Pride of Maharashtra' award.

The three honours come in recognition of Shinde’s contributions across political, administrative, economic and social fields, including initiatives aimed at empowering women through schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana.