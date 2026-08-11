FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Rhea Chakraborty On MTV Days, Popular Bald Eagle Jackie Dies'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Watch: PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Participate In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

PM Modi asked people to celebrate August 15 with pride, honour freedom fighters and take a pledge for Viksit Bharat. He also appealed to citizens to unfurl the Tricolour at every home (Read more)

2. Delhi Capitals Star Abhishek Porel Arrested In Hooghly Over Alleged Rape Case

Abhishek Porel was arrested in Hooghly in an alleged rape case on Monday night. A medical student had filed a complaint against the Delhi Capitals cricketer, who accused that Porel had a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage. Earlier, Calcutta High Court ordering an immediate arrest after he threatened to leak intimate photos and videos of the victim. (Read more...)

Abhishek Porel | X

3. Who Is Mithilesh Desai? ‘Jackfruit King Of India’ Seen Interacting With PM Modi At Supriya Sule’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception

A viral video from Revati Sule's wedding reception showed PM Narendra Modi listening to a young man as Sharad Pawar sat beside him, sparking curiosity about his identity. The man is Mithilesh Desai, a Maharashtra farmer-entrepreneur known as India's 'Jackfruit King'. Desai founded Jackfruit King Agro Producer Company and reportedly works with over 900 farmers (Read more...)

Mithilesh Desai | Instagram

4. Syria’s Ousted Dictator Bashar Al-Assad Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity

Bashar Al-Assad was convicted over charges related to "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" during Syria's 14-year conflict that left about half a million people dead. (Read more...)

Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Brother Maher Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes | X - HassounMazen

5. 'Can Respect And Patience Be Legislated?': Shashi Tharoor Slams Vande Mataram Mandate

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram noted that President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was passed by Parliament amid disruptions and without a detailed discussion. (Read more...)

The President has assented to the #VandeMataram Amendment, passed without discussion in Parliament, which requires the singing of the National Song in full at the start and ending of any official function, in addition to the National Anthem.

As one who greatly respects both,… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 11, 2026

6. Who Is Vijay Singh? Trustee Set To Exit Sir Ratan Tata Trust Ahead Of Tenure-End

Former IAS officer and Tata Trusts vice-chairman Vijay Singh has stepped down as a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust ahead of the end of his term on Aug 14. Singh, a former Defence Secretary, will continue as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust while remaining associated with Tata Group institutions. (Read more...)

Vijay Singh? | File

7. Popular Bald Eagle From California Dies At 14 Battling Mysterious Illness Following Encounter With Two Younger Eagles

Jackie had been under the care of the Ojai Raptor Center since mid-July after she was found weak and unable to fly following an encounter with two younger eagles. Veterinarians and wildlife specialists later discovered that she was suffering from severe anemia and believed she may have been ill for several weeks before the confrontation left her grounded. (Read more...)

Popular Bald Eagle From California Dies At 14 Battling Mysterious Illness Following Encounter With Two Younger Eagles | Agency

8. Viral Video Shows Youth Performing Dangerous Stunts, Drawing Graffiti At Bhayandar Creek Railway Bridge; Railways Respond

A viral video shows youths performing dangerous stunts at Bhayandar Creek railway bridge, raising safety concerns online. The group is allegedly seen accessing the bridge underside using a ladder, hanging from railings and drawing graffiti. Railway Seva responded to a complaint seeking details for action. The video's uploader claimed the footage was AI-generated, but this remains unconfirmed. (Read more...)

Urgent attention required!



Damage to railway property at Bhayandar Creek Bridge is a serious safety concern. Request @WesternRly @drmbct @rpfwr1 @RailMadad @RailMinIndia to urgently inspect the site, secure the area and take appropriate action against those responsible. pic.twitter.com/eUHAgsSHLL — Bharatiya Trainspotter (@Bh_trainspotter) August 11, 2026

9. 'I Was Rich': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Earning ₹3 Lakh As An MTV VJ At 17-18, Says She Splurged Her Salary On THIS Beauty Surgery

Rhea Chakraborty opened up about her early days as an MTV VJ and recalled earning a whopping salary as a teenager. The actress also revealed how she chose to spend her hard-earned money, leaving everyone amused by her candid confession. (Read more...)

Rhea Chakraborty On Her Jail Term | Instagram

10. Wamiqa Gabbi Roped In To Play Powerful Role In Rishab Shetty Starrer Jai Hanuman: Report

Wamiqa Gabbi is reportedly set to enter the mythological genre with Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman, headlined by Rishab Shetty. According to a report, Gabbi will play a prominent and powerful role, although further details are under wraps. The actress is reportedly excited about the film and is set to begin its shoot in Hyderabad soon. (Read more...)