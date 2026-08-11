Viral Video Shows Youth Performing Dangerous Stunts, Drawing Graffiti At Bhayandar Creek Railway Bridge; Railways Respond |

Mumbai: A video showing a group of youths allegedly performing dangerous stunts and drawing graffiti at the Bhayandar Creek railway bridge has gone viral on social media, prompting concerns over safety and possible damage to railway property.

Viral Video Shows Dangerous Stunts

The video shows the youths allegedly entering the underside of the bridge through a duct with the help of a ladder. Three of them are then seen hanging from the bridge railing, with water flowing several feet below. One youth appears to swing while hanging from the railing, while another is seen performing pull-ups. Towards the end of the video, another person is seen allegedly drawing graffiti on the bridge structure.

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The dangerous stunts have sparked concern among social media users, with several calling for immediate action against those involved and urging railway authorities to inspect and secure the location. One user tagged Western Railway, the Divisional Railway Manager, Railway Protection Force and Railway Ministry, describing the alleged damage to railway property as a serious safety concern.

Railways Respond To Viral Video

The viral video also caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official support account for railway passengers. Responding to the post, Railway Seva asked the complainant to share a mobile number through direct message to enable immediate action. It also advised users to register their complaints through the RailMadad portal or by calling 139 for speedy redressal.

Please share your mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

- RPF India https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) August 11, 2026

The video was initially posted on Instagram by the account sectorurbex and reportedly garnered more than two lakh views and over 4,500 likes. The uploader claimed that the footage is AI-generated. However, there is no confirmation of it. The footage has since circulated widely across social media platforms.

The incident has raised concerns over unauthorised access to railway infrastructure, particularly at a bridge where a fall could result in serious injury or death. The youths' alleged actions also raise questions about security arrangements around vulnerable sections of railway structures.

As of now, there is no confirmed information on whether the individuals seen in the video have been identified or whether any formal action has been taken against them. Railway authorities are yet to provide further details on the matter.

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