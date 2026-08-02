MRVC Completes Major Deck Concreting At Virar Station, Boosting Mumbai Suburban Rail Expansion Projects |

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) achieved another construction milestone at Virar station by completing 850 square metres of deck concreting during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The work is part of the ongoing Virar–Dahanu Road Quadrupling Project and the Borivali–Virar fifth and sixth line project, both aimed at strengthening suburban rail infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Major Infrastructure Works Progressing Rapidly

The overnight operation is part of the extensive redevelopment underway at Virar station. Several key infrastructure works have already been completed, including the RPF and GRP building, RRI buildings, overhead water tank, indoor substation, gang tool room and two approach bridges for Platform 8. The foot over bridge between Virar and Vaitarna near Narangi Gate has also been commissioned.

Construction of the new station building and the proposed 8,000 sq m elevated deck is progressing steadily. So far, 36 columns have been erected, 160 girders launched and nearly 2,000 sq m of deck slab cast. The third slab of the new station building has been completed, while finishing work is in progress. To facilitate the elevated deck construction over Platforms 2, 3 and 4, the booking office serving Platforms 3 and 4 has been shifted to the new station building. A new booking office with three ticket counters on the eastern side of the station has also been opened.

Platform infrastructure has also been upgraded. Platform 5B has been commissioned to receive 15-coach EMU trains, while Platforms 3A and 4A have been widened from 6.5 metres to 10.5 metres and extended by 60 metres, improving passenger circulation. Officials said the redevelopment will significantly enhance Virar station's capacity to handle growing suburban traffic once the quadrupling and additional railway line projects are completed.

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