Mumbai Coastal Road Row: Pickup Driver Booked For Defying Entry Ban, Threatening Cops | File Pic

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at the Gamdevi Police Station against a pickup vehicle driver for allegedly entering the Mumbai Coastal Road despite restrictions on the entry of two-wheelers and heavy/goods vehicles, arguing with traffic police personnel, threatening them, and fleeing from the spot.

According to the complaint lodged by Police Constable Nitin Digambar Bhopale (34), attached to the Tardeo Traffic Division, he was on day-shift duty on August 1, 2026, along with Police Constable Patthye. Acting on instructions from senior officers, they were deployed near the northbound Coastal Road tunnel behind the Tata Garden signboard to take action against vehicles prohibited from using the Coastal Road.

At around 2 pm, the police intercepted a white pickup vehicle (MH-14 JL-3021) heading towards Haji Ali after it allegedly entered the Coastal Road despite the entry ban. The driver identified himself as Sudarshan Vidhate. Police said that when asked to produce his driving licence, the driver allegedly refused, stating that the police had no authority to check his licence and challenged the officers to take whatever action they wanted.

He later showed only a photograph of his driving licence on his mobile phone, which, according to the complaint, was not available on either DigiLocker or the mParivahan app.

The complaint further states that the driver's companion began recording a video of the police personnel on a mobile phone and allegedly threatened to make it viral on social media. The officers then asked the driver to accompany them to the police station for further action. However, instead of following the police vehicle, the driver allegedly fled the spot without informing them.

Based on the complaint, the Gamdevi Police have registered an FIR against the driver for allegedly violating traffic restrictions, endangering public safety, arguing with and intimidating police personnel, and fleeing from the spot. Further investigation is underway.

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