'Feels Threatened By PM Modi's Growing Connect With Youth': Piyush Goyal Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growing connection with the country's youth has left Congress leader Rahul Gandhi feeling "threatened."

While speaking to the media, Goyal asserted that PM Modi enjoys far greater popularity among young people than Rahul Gandhi and credited Gen Z and the youth with helping the BJP secure three consecutive terms in office.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "The Prime Minister's connection with the youth, and the way that connection continues to grow stronger, seems to be making Rahul Gandhi feel threatened. He believed that he was the leader of the youth, but it has now become… pic.twitter.com/WnxjPBzcis — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026

Calling PM Modi "the most popular leader in the world," Goyal said the Prime Minister's massive following across social media platforms such as X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram reflects his influence among the younger generation. He expressed confidence that the youth would continue backing Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and actively participate in the nationwide campaign against drug abuse.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's following on platforms such as Twitter (X), Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram is perhaps the largest in the world. It is only natural that the guidance he provides, the appeals he makes, and the… pic.twitter.com/59zDUL3hTy — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026

Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Goyal said it was "unfortunate" that Thackeray had only now realised the need to work for the youth. He alleged that Thackeray had the opportunity to do so during his tenure as Maharashtra Chief Minister but failed to deliver, urging him to explain what he had done for the state's young people.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "It is unfortunate that Uddhav Thackeray has only now realised that he, too, should do something. When he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra—through deceit and betrayal, as we believe—he had the opportunity to act. He… pic.twitter.com/zkRHJvaitc — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026

Goyal also defended the Centre's anti-paper leak legislation, stating that the idea had originally been proposed by the Congress-led UPA government around 2010–11. However, he claimed the UPA lacked the courage and determination to pass the Bill, adding that the BJP would have supported such legislation even while in the Opposition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/