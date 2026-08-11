Syria’s Ousted Dictator Bashar Al-Assad Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity

Bashar Al-Assad | X

Damascus: Former president and ousted dictator of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and Atef Najib, the former head of political security in the southern province of Deraa, were sentenced to death by a criminal court in Damascus on Tuesday.

Bashar Al-Assad was convicted over charges related to "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" during Syria's 14-year conflict that left about half a million people dead. His younger brother, Maher al-Assad, former leader in the Syrian military, has also been awarded the death sentence.

Fall of Assad government

In December 2024, Assad fled Damascus and flew to Moscow after his government collapsed after a strong wave of anti-regime forces.

Najib, who is also Assad's maternal cousin, stayed behind, was later detained and became one of the highest-ranking officials to be put on trial.

Assad succeeded his father, Hafez al-Assad, in 2000 and ruled Syria until his ouster in December 2024. His father had ruled the country for nearly three decades.

Civil war and alleged abuses

In 2011, the Syrian civil war began after security forces violently cracked down on anti-government protests in Deraa. The uprising escalated into a nationwide conflict involving government forces, armed opposition groups and foreign powers, leaving hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced.

UN investigators and international rights organisations documented alleged abuses by government forces as well as violations by armed opposition groups and other parties to the conflict during the war. His government was also accused of running a widespread detention and torture system.