'I Was Rich': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Earning ₹3 Lakh As An MTV VJ At 17-18, Says She Splurged Her Salary On THIS Beauty Surgery

Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Earning ₹3 Lakh As An MTV VJ At 17-18 | Instagram/YouTube

Rhea Chakraborty is an Indian actress, video jockey, and television personality who has now ventured into entrepreneurship. Rhea was very young when she began her career as a video jockey and has now revealed the whopping salary she earned as an MTV VJ. The actress recently appeared as a guest on comedian Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel while promoting her brand, Chapter 2. During the conversation, Rhea opened up about how well she was paid when she was just a teenager and revealed what she did with the money she earned.

How Much Was Rhea Chakraborty Paid As An MTV VJ?

During an interactive session featuring panelists Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Rohan Joshi, Kushagra Srivastavaa, and host Tanmay Bhat, Rhea recalled that the first celebrity she ever met was Salman Khan. She then opened up about her early days as a Video Jockey (VJ) on MTV.

Looking back at those days, Rhea joked about the comedians of today and said, "There was a time when only good looking people were allowed to speak." She then revealed that VJs were paid quite well back then. Hearing this, Tanmay asked her how much she earned at the time.

Rhea replied, "I think 3 Lakh was my last salary but I was just 17-18 years old. so, I really thought I was damn rich."

Rhea also revealed how she spent the money she earned as an MTV VJ. Speaking candidly, she said that she spent her hard-earned money on "lifting her face", while comparing her old picture with her latest one. Her revelation left all the panelists laughing as she spoke openly about it.

Rhea further added, "Everyone should get their face lift. Technology is next level now. There is everything..."

What Is Rhea Chakraborty's Net Worth?

As per ABP Live, Rhea Chakraborty's net worth is estimated at around Rs. 12 crore. Besides her acting career, Rhea has ventured into entrepreneurship with her brand Chapter 2, which she runs with her brother Showik Chakraborty. She is also a podcaster, hosting candid conversations with celebrities and personalities from different walks of life. Her multiple professional ventures have helped her build a career beyond acting.