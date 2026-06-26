'Felt Like Black Sheep Of Society': Rhea Chakraborty Says She Wanted To Name Her Brand 'Chudail Ka Badla' After Difficult Phase Post-SSR Case

Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Original Name For Chapter 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who turned entrepreneur with her streetwear fashion label Chapter 2, saw a dramatic shift in her life in 2020 after she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with her then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Recently, the actress spoke about the difficult phase following the SSR case and how it eventually led to the creation of her brand Chapter 2.

Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Original Name For Chapter 2

During her appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, where she was joined by her brother Showik Chakraborty, the actress shared that after her release from jail she had no acting offers, while Showik was also out of work. The siblings then decided to build a brand aimed at empowering others, which ultimately led to the launch of Chapter 2.

'Wanted To Name Brand Chudail Ka Badla'

Rhea revealed, "I was very keen on naming the brand Chudail Ka Badla (The Witch's Revenge). I was completely sure about it and even imagined creating cool T-shirts and merchandise. Everyone told me not to be so negative, but I kept saying, ‘It’s not negative, it’s funny'. Then I wanted to call the brand Black Sheep, and I even got bracelets made with Black Sheep written on them because that’s how we felt at the time. We felt like the black sheep of society."

Rhea Chakraborty On Trauma Due To Arrest After SSR's Death

During the video, Neha also asked Rhea if she had been able to fully recover from the trauma. To which she stated that it is not something one can truly get over. "It’s trauma. It stays in the body; if not in the mind, there’s PTSD. One has to do therapy and deal with it."

"Ours was public, so everyone knows about it, everyone talks about it, and that’s okay," said Rhea.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 8 in a drugs case linked to the death of her then-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, 2020. She was granted bail in October, nearly a month later.

Work Front

The actress will star next in Family Business, which will premiere on Netflix, marking her acting comeback.