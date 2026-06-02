 'Saw What Aryan Khan Went Through...': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Reaching Out To Shah Rukh Khan's Son During His 2021 Drug Case
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'Saw What Aryan Khan Went Through...': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Reaching Out To Shah Rukh Khan's Son During His 2021 Drug Case

Rhea Chakraborty opened up about Aryan Khan’s 2021 Cordelia Cruise drug case and revealed that she had reached out to him during the controversy. The actress said the situation looked “spectacularly similar” to what she and her brother Showik faced after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, adding that the public scrutiny was difficult to witness.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 02, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
'Saw What Aryan Khan Went Through...': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Reaching Out To Shah Rukh Khan's Son During His 2021 Drug Case
Rhea Chakraborty On Aryan Khan's Arrest | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in 2020 in a drugs case linked to the death of her then-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, 2020, opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's 2021 drug case after he was arrested in the Cordelia Cruise ship drug case off Mumbai's coast. Years later, Rhea recalled reaching out to Aryan during his controversy.

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Rhea Chakraborty On Aryan Khan's Arrest

In an interview with Variety India, Rhea was asked if she has forgiven the media for spinning the narrative about her during the SSR case, citing how Aryan keeps away from the media and how their stories were very similar in terms of the charges.

To which she stated that she did reach out to Aryan. "When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar. In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik’s (brother) story. They also have a resemblance. It was very, very hard to watch. I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not."

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The actress stated during her arrest, it was not cool to support her as anyone who supported her would get trolled and lose job opportunities, making it miserable for them.

"Shibani, Nidhi, Anisha, Samisha, and Anusha, my girlfriends, really held fort. I also had Saqib Saleem and Huma. Saqib supported my parents a lot when Showik and I were in jail. I have been blessed to have these people in my life. If you have one true friend, that is enough to go through anything," she added.

Work Front

The actress will star next in Family Business, which will premiere on Netflix, marking her acting comeback.

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