Delhi Capitals Star Abhishek Porel Arrested In Hooghly Over Alleged Rape Case

X

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abhishek Porel was arrested in Hooghly on Monday night in connection with an alleged rape case. A medical student had filed a complaint accusing Porel of having a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage. The Calcutta High Court had earlier ordered his immediate arrest after the woman alleged that he threatened to leak her intimate photos and videos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A complaint against Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel was filed at Mogra Police Station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on June 23. Police booked him under non-bailable sections and said he would be required to surrender electronic devices, including storage devices, as part of the investigation.

According to police, the woman, a medical student from Karnataka, alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for nearly three years and had planned to get married. She claimed that differences arose between them around a year and a half ago. The matter had reportedly come to the police’s attention earlier, but no formal complaint was filed at the time.

Police have registered a case against the cricketer under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act, police sources said as per PTI.

Read Also Shocker! Calcutta HC Orders Immediate Arrest Of IPL Star Abhishek Porel In Alleged Rape Case

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has been part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League over the last two seasons. After making his IPL debut as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, Porel impressed with consistent performances and established himself as an important player for the franchise. He has denied the allegations and has made no comment since the court order.