Shocker! Calcutta HC Orders Immediate Arrest Of IPL Star Abhishek Porel In Alleged Rape Case

X

Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Indian cricketer Abhishek Porel amid allegations of rape and criminal intimidation. Porel has been accused of having a physical relationship with a woman on the false promise of marriage. The Bengal cricketer, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, later threatened to leak intimate photos and videos of the victim.

A complaint against the Bengal cricketer was filed at Mogra Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district. He was booked under non-bailable offences and will have to seize electronic devices including storage devices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, the woman alleged that she and Porel were in a relationship for nearly three years and had planned to get married. She claimed that problems developed between them around one-and-a-half years ago. While the matter had reportedly reached the police earlier, no formal complaint was filed at that time.

According to reports, the complaint includes allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage, assault and criminal intimidation. However, no official findings have been made and the allegations are currently under investigation.

Read Also DSP Mohammed Siraj Gifts Indian Jersey To Telangana DGP CV Anand, Photos Go Viral

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has been part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League over the last two seasons. After making his IPL debut as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, Porel impressed with consistent performances and established himself as an important player for the franchise. He has denied the allegations and has made no comment since the court order.