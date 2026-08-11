Watch: PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Participate In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

PTI

New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to citizens to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. In a video message posted on Instagram, PM Modi said, "Aiye, 15 August ko aan, baan, shaan se manaye, swatantra senaniyo ko shradanjali de," which roughly translates to, "Come, celebrate 15 August with pride and dignity, pomp and glory."

He also urged citizens to take the pledge of "Viksit Bharat," concluding his video with an appeal to unfurl the tri-colour at every house. He captioned his video, "Come, let us make #HarGharTiranga a celebration in every home."

The Government of India has announced that Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will be observed from August 9 to August 17.

Nationwide Independence Day campaign

The Har Ghar Tiranga ("Tricolour at every home") campaign is a nationwide campaign by the government. It encourages citizens to hoist or display the Indian National Flag (the Tiranga) at their homes to celebrate Independence Day, foster patriotism, and honour the country's national identity.

Digital participation and certificate

Citizens can take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign digitally by displaying the National Flag and sharing their participation online. The campaign also allows participants to upload a photograph with the Tiranga and generate a digital certificate.

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders waved the Tiranga during the NDA's weekly parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan' at Parliament Library Building (PLB). Slogans of Vande Mataram echoed the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, filling it with patriotism.