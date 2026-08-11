 Watch: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah And NDA Leaders Wave Tiranga During 'Mangal Milan'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah And NDA Leaders Wave Tiranga During 'Mangal Milan'

Watch: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah And NDA Leaders Wave Tiranga During 'Mangal Milan'

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other NDA leaders waved the Tiranga during Tuesday's 'Mangal Milan', their last parliamentary party meeting of the Monsoon Session. Vande Mataram slogans echoed the venue. NDA MPs later marched towards Parliament, accusing the Opposition of avoiding discussion despite the Centre saying Shah was ready to respond to debate on student protests

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Watch: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah And NDA Leaders Wave Tiranga During 'Mangal Milan'
ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and other NDA leaders on Tuesday waved the Tiranga during the NDA's weekly parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan' at Parliament Library Building (PLB). Slogans of Vande Mataram echoed the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, filling it with patriotism.

This was NDA's last parliamentary party meeting of the 2026 Monsoon Session. The weekly meeting, now named “Mangal Milan”, is aimed at synchronising floor strategy among NDA partners and finalising legislative priorities for the remaining days of the session.

Read Also
NCPI Officially Joins NDA Fold As MPs Attend PM Modi-Led 'Mangal Milan' Meet Following Parliamentary...
NCPI Officially Joins NDA Fold As MPs Attend PM Modi-Led 'Mangal Milan' Meet Following Parliamentary...

NDA MPs march towards Parliament

After the "Mangal Milan" meeting, NDA MPs are marching towards Parliament over the Opposition's logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on police crackdown against student protesters on July 20.

NDA MPs were carrying placards against the Opposition, alleging that they are running away from discussion despite the government stating that HM Amit Shah is ready for discussion on the student protests issue

Centre ready for discussion

Earlier on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre is ready to discuss every issue related to the student protests, including the police crackdown on 20 July, and that the Home Minister will not just give a statement on the student protest and the police crackdown but respond to the debate discussion.

The assurance comes as Parliament remained deadlocked over the Opposition's demand for a statement from the HM on the police action. However, Rijiju said that the Opposition must not create a "hungama" (ruckus) during the House proceedings.

"The government is ready for a discussion on issues related to students. We are ready and will respond to all the points that will be raised by the Opposition. The Home Minister will respond," the Minister said.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source