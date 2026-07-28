NCPI Officially Joins NDA Fold As MPs Attend PM Modi-Led 'Mangal Milan' Meet Following Parliamentary Recognition | Video | X / ANI

New Delhi: Following her attendance at the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Kakoli Ghosh on Tuesday expressed delight over joining the ruling alliance, stating that their party has been recognised as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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Speaking to ANI in the national capital here, Ghosh informed that the newly formed NCPI has submitted all required documentation to the Lok Sabha Speaker for formal recognition and that seating arrangements in the House are currently being finalised.

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"NCPI is already registered with the Election Commission, and we have given all the documents to the Speaker for our recognition, and they have recognised us as a part of the NDA. That's why they called us to the meeting today. But further talks are going on regarding our seating arrangements and further recognition. So as it happens, we will let you know," Ghosh said.

Lauding the conduct of the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, the NCPI leader remarked on the positive atmosphere among the constituent members.

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"I had never seen a meeting like this before; such meetings didn't even take place before 2014. So, we felt very good about it, and we are delighted to have been invited and to have joined the NDA. All our MPs from the NCPI are working together; it is a matter of happiness," she added.

Meanwhile, following her participation in the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Saayoni Ghosh on Tuesday termed the deliberations "enriching," while commending the Central government for introducing the anti-paper leak Bill in response to student protests.

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"Today I participated in the NDA meeting for the first time, and it was a very enriching and very informative meeting. Prime Minister was present there, the Home Minister was there, and other ministers were also there. Today there was a detailed discussion on FTAs, and along with that, a presentation was also given on the blue economy sector, which is a growing economy in our country... Parliament is going to convene after six days... The youth of the country, the students of the country, are the pride, and the way they came forward, raised the issue of paper leak and NEET. With this, they have given a message to the entire country that the Republic is alive in India, and the government has come forward. The government also got a chance to bring this bill", she said.

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Expressing appreciation for the planning and vision outlined during the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Shatabdi Roy on Tuesday described the gathering as "very well-organised."

Speaking to ANI in the national capital after attending the meeting, Roy highlighted that the session focused on upcoming legislative business and the roadmap for the country's development.

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"It was a very well-organised meeting; there were detailed discussions on upcoming bills, the country's vision, and the actions being taken. I've never witnessed this sort of thing previously, so it really seemed very organised..." Roy said.

Roy's attendance at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting alongside other NCPI MPs comes amid a shift in parliamentary alignments as the newly formed group seeks formal recognition in the House.

Earlier, the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting concluded with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing the coalition lawmakers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh also addressed the gathering.

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the party members regarding the success and strategic impact of India's recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh spoke about the growth, government initiatives, and future roadmap for the development of the country's fisheries sector.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders were also in attendance.

The meeting comes after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, forcing the House to be adjourned.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)