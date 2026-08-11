Popular Bald Eagle From California Dies At 14 Battling Mysterious Illness Following Encounter With Two Younger Eagles |

Jackie, the beloved bald eagle of California’s Big Bear Lake whose life was followed by millions through livestream cameras, has died at the age of 14. The iconic bird passed away on Monday after battling a mysterious illness that left wildlife experts unable to determine the exact cause of her deteriorating health.

Jackie had been under the care of the Ojai Raptor Center since mid-July after she was found weak and unable to fly following an encounter with two younger eagles. Veterinarians and wildlife specialists later discovered that she was suffering from severe anemia and believed she may have been ill for several weeks before the confrontation left her grounded.

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The raptor centre shared the heartbreaking news on social media, acknowledging the deep connection Jackie had formed with people around the world who had watched her life unfold through the livestream.

Despite extensive efforts to identify what was affecting her, specialists were unable to establish a definitive diagnosis. Jackie underwent several medical examinations, including a CT scan and a bone marrow biopsy, as experts worked to understand the source of her illness.

The Ojai Raptor Center said it remains in consultation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and California wildlife authorities regarding Jackie’s condition. The centre is expected to release further information about her treatment and medical test results at a later stage.

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Jackie became one of California’s most recognisable wild bald eagles through the cameras operated by Friends of Big Bear Valley. For years, viewers could watch her alongside her longtime mate, Shadow, as the pair built their nest, incubated eggs and raised their eaglets amid the challenging conditions of the San Bernardino Mountains.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, Jackie was believed to be the first bald eagle ever hatched in Big Bear Valley, making her story particularly significant to the local community and wildlife enthusiasts.

Her life also inspired action beyond the livestream. The popularity of Jackie and Shadow’s nest drew attention to the importance of protecting their natural surroundings, eventually encouraging a major conservation campaign. Friends of Big Bear Valley launched a $10 million effort to acquire land near the eagles’ nest, which had been earmarked for development.