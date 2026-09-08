FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'PM Modi’s New Gen-Z Political Outreach, Ganpati On Atal Setu!'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. PM Modi Event Security Scare: Man With Fake PMO ID Held With Armed Bodyguard At NMACC In Mumbai Ahead Of PM’s Arrival

The incident occurred shortly before Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to arrive at the venue, triggering a security alert among personnel deployed for the event. (Read more...)

Mumbai Police say, "Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)… — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

2. From Jantar Mantar To Vadodara: Modi’s New Gen-Z Political Outreach

Featuring QR entry, online registration and 4K production, the youth-focused event marked a departure from conventional political rallies. (Read more...)

PM @narendramodi lays foundation stone and inaugurates various development works in Vadodara, Gujarat | @PMOIndia https://t.co/htyJOQE6Tp — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 8, 2026

3. PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin To Hold Bilateral Meeting Ahead Of BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 11, 5th Gen Su-57s On Agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to attend, although Beijing has not formally confirmed his visit. It would be his first trip to India in seven years. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin | File

4. Ganpati On Atal Setu! Navi Mumbai's Kamothyacha Vighnaharta Ganesh Idol Crosses Sea Bridge During Aagman; VIDEO

A viral video shows the towering idol being carefully transported across the sea bridge against a picturesque sunset. (Read more...)

5. Delhi PG Building Collapse: Students Next Door Recall Moments Of Terror

Two Delhi University students living next to the collapsed Satya Niketan PG building recalled terrifying moments before the tragedy. (Read more...)

The 5-storey building collapsed in seconds |

6. Centre Moves Supreme Court To Transfer Anil Ambani's Black Money Act Plea From Bombay HC To Delhi HC

The Centre has sought two weeks to submit detailed information about similar challenges pending across different high courts. (Read more...)

Anil Ambani | File Photo

7. Will GRT Change The 162-Year-Old TBZ Name? Here’s What We Know After The ₹1,033.71-Crore Deal

GRT has not announced plans to rename TBZ after acquiring a 74.12 percent stake. The heritage brand and its 37-store network may retain their identities. (Read more...)

GRT has not announced plans to rename TBZ after acquiring a 74.12 percent stake. | File

8. IRCTC Reveals 28% Of Online Railway Ticket Bookings Come Through Paytm, MakeMyTrip, ixigo And Other Third-Party Platforms

IRCTC says 89% of tickets are booked online, while Paytm reported strong Q1 FY27 consumer UPI growth and rising transaction activity. (Read more...)

UPI bookings surge on IRCTC | File

9. 'Is This Fitness Standard?': Netizens Raise Questions Over PAK Women's Player Shawaal Zulfiqar During Asia Cup 2026 | Video

Social media users raised concerns over her physical conditioning and on-field movements. (Read more...)

Fitness level: like men, like women! 💪🔥



Pakistan’s female cricketers are matching the men stride for stride when it comes to fitness. 🏏💯 Full competition on the field! 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/aNJESjY4LI — Usman (@UsmanOffical56) September 8, 2026

10. Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate Ahead Of Release

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. (Read more...)