PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin To Hold Bilateral Meeting Ahead Of BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 11, 5th Gen Su-57s On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | X @ Narendra Modi

New Delhi: With India set to host the BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for a bilateral meeting on Friday, September 11, ahead of the two-day summit.

The meeting was confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who highlighted the importance Moscow attaches to its relationship with New Delhi. “India is our strategic partner. We consider it extremely important. The majority of our payment exchange is being done in national currencies,” he said, as reported by News18.

Peskov also said both leaders remain in close contact, highlighting the continued engagement between PM Modi and Putin. Peskov said the sale of Su-57 fighter aircraft to India is also on the agenda.

India prepares for BRICS summit

India is preparing to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam. New Delhi is chairing BRICS in 2026 under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. India took over the BRICS presidency on January 1 this year, becoming the grouping's chair for the fourth time.

The expanded grouping currently has 11 full members. The upcoming summit is expected to focus on key areas including trade, finance, technology, energy security and reforms in global governance.

Modi-Putin talks ahead of summit

The Modi-Putin bilateral meeting will take place just a day before the BRICS summit begins, placing the India-Russia engagement ahead of discussions involving the wider grouping.

Xi Jinping likely to attend

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to attend, although Beijing has not formally confirmed his visit. It would be his first trip to India in seven years.