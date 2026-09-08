UGC NET 2026: NTA Issues Travel Advisory For Delhi Candidates Appearing On September 9 & 10 Ahead Of BRICS Summit | Official

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a travel advisory for candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2026 re-examination in Delhi on September 9 and 10. The advisory comes amid travel restrictions in the national capital in view of the 18th BRICS Summit.

UGC-NET 2026 Update!



Delhi candidates, a quick heads-up ahead of your UGC-NET Examination 2026.



With travel restrictions in the city on 9th and 10th September, roads may take longer than usual.



Check your route today, start early, and give yourself extra time to reach your… pic.twitter.com/AueSXN4kMT — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 8, 2026

The NTA has urged candidates to plan their journey in advance and allow sufficient time to reach their respective examination centres, warning that roads may take longer than usual due to possible travel restrictions.

NTA advises Delhi candidates to plan travel in advance

In its advisory, the NTA asked UGC NET candidates in Delhi to check their travel routes before leaving for the examination centre.

The agency advised candidates to:

Check their route in advance.

Remain aware of possible travel restrictions in Delhi.

Keep sufficient buffer time for the journey.

Start early to avoid delays.

Reach the examination centre well before the scheduled reporting time.

“Delhi candidates, a quick heads-up ahead of your UGC-NET Examination 2026,” the NTA said in its advisory.

“With travel restrictions in the city on 9th and 10th September, roads may take longer than usual,” it added.

UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam On September 9 And 10

The NTA is conducting the UGC NET 2026 re-examination for candidates appearing for English, Sociology and Commerce on September 9 and 10.

The agency has specifically asked candidates appearing in Delhi to make their travel arrangements beforehand so that they do not face difficulties in reaching their examination centres because of traffic restrictions and possible diversions.

The NTA also advised candidates to start their journey early and keep additional time as a buffer.

NTA issues travel advisory amid 18th BRICS summit

The travel advisory has been issued as Delhi hosts the 18th BRICS Summit, amid which movement restrictions and traffic-related measures may affect travel across parts of the city.

Candidates have therefore been advised not to wait until the last minute to begin their journey. Checking the route beforehand and keeping additional travel time can help candidates reach their centres without unnecessary delays.

The NTA has also extended its best wishes to candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2026 examination.