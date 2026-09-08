Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate Ahead Of Release

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan | Photos via YouTube

The wait for Haiwaan is almost over. The upcoming thriller, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan , has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the film for its worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026. The certification comes just days before the film reaches cinemas.

Haiwaan receives U/A 16+ certificate

Under the U/A 16+ classification, the movie can be watched by audiences of all ages, while viewers below 16 are advised to watch it with parental guidance.

The rating is generally given to films that may contain mature themes, moderate violence, intense emotional situations or complex social and psychological elements that younger viewers may need help understanding.

The CBFC introduced age-specific U/A categories, including UA 7+, UA 13+ and UA 16+, in place of the earlier single U/A classification. The system is designed to give parents clearer information when deciding which films are suitable for younger viewers.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan has built anticipation around its thriller-driven storyline and the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film is expected to combine suspense, action and emotional drama, offering audiences an intense big-screen experience.

Akshay looks terrifying in the trailer, stepping into a ruthless and menacing avatar. His intense screen presence and aggressive performance make his character seem unpredictable and dangerous. The action-packed glimpses hint at one of the actor’s most brutal and ferocious roles in recent years.

Saif, meanwhile, plays a visually impaired character who appears to find himself trapped in a dangerous situation. As the stakes rise, his courage, instincts and ability to navigate the circumstances are put to the test.

Alongside the two lead actors, the film features Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. Haiwaan marks Saif’s first collaboration with Priyadarshan. The film also brings him back together with Akshay Kumar after 18 years.

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.