'There Can Be No One Like You': Akshay Kumar Shares Asrani's Last-Ever Shot From Haiwaan And It Will Get Smile On Your Face - Watch

Akshay Kumar Shares Late Actor Asrani's Last Shot From Haiwaan | Instagram

Veteran actor Asrani passed away in October 2025. After his death, he was seen in movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Ikkis, and Bhooth Bangla, and now the late actor will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram to share a scene from the movie, which was his last-ever shot for Haiwaan.

Akshay captioned the video as, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you Asrani ji…there can be no one like you (sic)." Watch the scene below...

It is a funny scene that shows banter between Asrani's character and Sharib Hashmi, who plays the role of a cop in the movie. The scene will surely put a smile on your face, and it will also make you emotional, as this is the last time you will watch the late actor on the big screen.

Netizens React To Asrani's Scene

Reacting to the scene, a netizen commented, "Wow, I never thought that Asrani ji would also be there 😱 (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "This guy❤️❤️❤️❤️ with Priyadarshan It’s been ages now I realise there is no body to replace characters from Priyadarshan movies Hindi all are gem in there era rampal ji is peak (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Mujhe laga Asrani is movie mein hoge kyuki jab asrai ji off hoye the tab akshya kumar ne story mein mention Kiya tha there second last film with him (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Haiwaan Release Date

Haiwaan is slated to hit the big screens on September 11, 2026. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, and Mohanlal, who played the lead role in the original movie, has a cameo in Haiwaan.