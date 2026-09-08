From Jantar Mantar To Vadodara: Modi’s New Gen-Z Political Outreach | File photo

Vadodara: In a striking departure from the traditional political rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday experimented with what could be described as “ramp politics” in Gujarat, walking down a specially constructed Y-shaped stage to get closer to a predominantly Gen-Z audience at Maharaja Sayajirao University’s Pavilion Ground in Vadodara.

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The format comes weeks after a powerful youth-led agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination reforms. The protests culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25, giving the youth movement an unusual political impact.

Against this backdrop, the Vadodara event appeared designed to speak to a generation accustomed to social media, live entertainment and direct engagement rather than conventional political speeches. The programme featured online registration, QR-based entry, broadcast-grade 4K production and a long elevated ramp bringing Modi physically closer to the audience.

Modi walked along the ramp, waved to youngsters and was welcomed with the Gujarati song “Hiram Bana Lal Mara Bharat Lal, Aane Mane Maya Laga.” The unusual staging transformed the political gathering into something closer to a high-production public engagement event.

Addressing the gathering, Modi praised Vadodara residents for their participation in the city’s development activities.

“I congratulate every citizen of Vadodara for the service they have given to welcome Vadodara with cleanliness for this development festival,” Modi said.

He also highlighted the city’s infrastructure transformation, referring to the completion of major freight corridor connectivity and recalling how projects conceived years ago moved slowly through government files before gaining momentum after 2014.

The political significance of the format was difficult to miss. The BJP has increasingly focused on communicating with younger audiences through contemporary platforms and participatory events. Vadodara’s event, with free digital registration and youth-oriented production, was billed as a departure from the conventional rally model.

For Gujarat’s political landscape, the experiment represents an attempt to bring Gen Z closer to the political stage—literally and politically.