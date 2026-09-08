PM Modi In Mumbai Today To Inaugurate Global Fintech Fest 2026 Focussing On AI, Tokenisation & Quantum Computing |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the event at around 5:45 pm and address delegates at the conference, which will be held in Mumbai from September 8 to 11.

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Details On Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026

The annual event, organised since 2020, brings together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors and academics from across the world. The theme of this year's edition is "Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance."

According to the PMO, GFF 2026 will serve as a platform bringing together policy, regulation, technology, capital and industry stakeholders. The conference will focus on India's growing role in digital payments and financial inclusion while exploring ways to translate emerging technologies into practical and inclusive financial solutions.

Key discussions are expected to centre on agentic artificial intelligence (AI), tokenisation, programmable finance and quantum technologies, and their potential impact on the global financial ecosystem. Delegates will also deliberate on developing trusted and connected financial systems that can benefit citizens, businesses and economies.

Modi's Gujarat Engagement Before Mumbai Trip

Before travelling to Mumbai, Modi will visit Vadodara in Gujarat, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore.

Among the major projects are three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) spanning 326 route kilometres and constructed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore. Their completion will mark the completion of the dedicated freight corridor network across its entire length. The Prime Minister will also flag off freight train services from four locations along the corridor and a new passenger train between Tanda Road and Vadodara.

He will further lay foundation stones for railway and highway projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore, along with Gujarat government projects worth around Rs 2,600 crore covering urban infrastructure, housing and water supply.

With GFF 2026 bringing together major global stakeholders, discussions at the Mumbai conference are expected to focus on how technologies such as AI, tokenisation and quantum computing could reshape financial services and expand financial inclusion.