PM Modi To Launch ₹35,000 Crore Gujarat Infra Push, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor Set To Go Fully Operational

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate major rail, highway and renewable energy projects in Gujarat as the WDFC reaches full operational connectivity | AI Generated Image

Vadodara, September 7, 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara on Tuesday, with railway, highway and renewable energy projects forming a major part of the infrastructure push.

The programme will also mark the completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), with Modi inaugurating three sections spanning 326 route kilometres. He will later travel to Mumbai to inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest 2026, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Freight Corridor Gets Its Final Links

The three WDFC sections, Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), have been developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore.

Their inauguration will provide the remaining links required to make the dedicated freight network operational along its full route. The final connection to JNPA is particularly significant because it is expected to speed up the movement of export-import cargo between industrial centres and the port.

The PMO said the improved connectivity would also help lower logistics costs and ease congestion on Mumbai’s railway network. With the final sections becoming operational, the corridor represents a major attempt to separate freight movement from heavily used passenger railway routes and improve cargo connectivity.

Modi will flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT in Mumbai. He will also flag off a new passenger train between Vadodara and Tanda Road.

Rail Expansion Takes Centre Stage

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Jobat-Tanda Road rail line, part of the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project, to the nation. The line will connect areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network, extending rail connectivity to areas that stand to benefit from better transport links.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones for three railway projects spanning 329 km and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore. The scale of the investment underlines the government’s focus on expanding capacity rather than relying solely on the existing railway network.

The projects include third and fourth railway lines between Vadodara and Ratlam, gauge conversion between Miyagam Karjan, Choranda and Malsar, and doubling of the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi line. They are aimed at increasing passenger and freight capacity and reducing congestion, the Indian Express reports.

Highways Get Rs 1,780 Crore Boost

Three National Highway projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore will also be launched. These include six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan stretch of NH-48 and additional structures, including bridges over the Tapi and Narmada rivers, on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48.

Grade-separated structures will also be developed at three junctions on NH-53. The PMO said Modi will inaugurate six-lane flyovers at Kandari Chokdi and Luvara Patia on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48.

Together, the road and railway projects point to an infrastructure strategy centred on improving capacity across different modes of transport. The combination is important because faster freight rail movement delivers its full benefit only when industrial and commercial centres also have efficient road connectivity.

Gujarat Projects Add Rs 2,600 Crore

Gujarat government projects worth around Rs 2,600 crore will also be inaugurated or launched during the programme. These include Phase II of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road.

A 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam is also among the projects. Its inclusion gives the wider infrastructure package a renewable energy component alongside the heavy focus on transport and logistics.

From Freight To Fintech

After the Vadodara programme, Modi will travel to Mumbai to inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest, which will run from September 8 to 11.

This year’s event will focus on agentic artificial intelligence (AI), tokenisation, quantum technologies and digital finance. Policymakers, regulators, technology companies, investors and other industry participants will attend the event.

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The two engagements place physical and digital infrastructure on the same agenda. While the Gujarat projects focus on moving freight and passengers more efficiently, the Mumbai event will turn attention to technologies shaping the future of finance.

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