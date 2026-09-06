PM Modi On A Metro Ride! Prime Minister Shares Moments From SRCC Journey; Take A Look

Prime Minister Modi Shares Moments From SRCC Journey; Take A Look | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses of his Delhi Metro journey to and from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Sunday, September 6, 2026, offering a look at his interactions with passengers during the commute.

Taking to social media on September 6, PM Modi posted a video titled “Metro moments…”, accompanied by the caption, “Conversations during last evening’s journey to SRCC and back.” The video shows the Prime Minister seated inside a Metro coach and interacting with passengers during the journey.

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PM Modi took a Delhi Metro ride To SRCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro on Saturday while heading to and returning from the SRCC programme. Instead of taking the conventional road route, he opted to commute by Metro, allowing him to interact with fellow passengers along the way.

The video captures PM Modi seated among passengers, including children and other commuters. Several people can be seen engaging in conversations with him, while the atmosphere inside the coach appears relaxed and informal.

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What was the visit about?

PM Modi’s Delhi Metro ride came amid his visit to SRCC, one of Delhi University’s prominent colleges. The Prime Minister visited the college on September 5, 2026, to participate in its centenary celebrations, held around the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

His journey to and from the programme provided an opportunity to interact directly with commuters in a setting away from the formal atmosphere of an official event.

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The Delhi Metro is one of the capital’s most widely used public transport systems and connects several important parts of the city. Political leaders and public figures occasionally use the network, particularly when Metro travel offers a convenient alternative to road journeys.