'Country Seeing Their True Colors': PM Modi's Message To 'Dimagi Naxals' During SRCC Centenary Celebrations

Narendra Modi | YT/@Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the gathering at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), warned what he called “Dimagi Naxals", saying those who have adopted the term and are promoting what he described as a particular agenda are being watched by the country.

Referring to the phrase he first used during his 80th Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that homeopathic medicines can initially make the symptoms of an illness appear more pronounced before the condition improves. Drawing a parallel, he said his use of the term “Dimagi Naxal” in his Independence Day speech had a similar effect; the remark prompted those he was referring to to react and come out in the open.

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"As soon as I gave the 'Dimagi Naxal' homeopathic pill, all the 'Dimagi Naxals' started coming out one after another. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are promoting this illness," he said.

A day after PM Modi's ‘Dimagi Naxals’ remark in his Independence Day speech created a political stir, with the Opposition terming it as an attack on them, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attempted to explain the PM’s comments, and offer a definition of the term.

Rijiju took to X to point out that the remark was not aimed at the opposition party leaders, adding that the term ‘dimagi naxals’ refers to individuals who support Maoism, reject the Constitution, back separatism, or attempt to isolate Northeast India.

PM Modi in his speech also highlighted several positive developments from the past week. These included quarterly growth of 7.8 per cent and an upgrade in India’s credit rating by a Japanese agency. Power generation also rose by 9 per cent. Overall vehicle sales increased by 20 per cent, with two-wheeler sales rising by around 20 per cent and three-wheeler sales by nearly 30 per cent. He also pointed to stronger consumer demand and growing commercial activity.

“The 7.8 per cent quarterly growth has boosted the country’s confidence. Those who became infamous for pushing India into the ‘Fragile Five’ are finding these figures difficult to digest,” he said.