Will GRT Change The 162-Year-Old TBZ Name? Here’s What We Know After The ₹1,033.71-Crore Deal

GRT has not announced plans to rename TBZ after acquiring a 74.12 percent stake. |

Mumbai: GRT Jewellers has not announced any plan to change the iconic brand name of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, known as TBZ — The Original, after acquiring a controlling stake in the jewellery company.

The Chennai-based jewellery retailer is buying a 74.12 percent stake in TBZ from its promoters. The transaction is valued at up to Rs 1,033.71 crore for the promoter holding, giving GRT control of one of India’s oldest jewellery businesses.

Will the TBZ name change?

No official announcement has been made about renaming TBZ or replacing its established identity following the acquisition.

The absence of any rebranding announcement suggests that GRT may continue using the TBZ name. However, the final branding strategy will become clear only after the transaction is completed and the new management outlines its plans.

A 162-year-old jewellery legacy

TBZ is a 162-year-old jewellery brand with strong recognition, particularly in western India. Its long history and customer trust are important parts of the value GRT is acquiring through the deal.

The company operates 37 retail stores, giving GRT an established network outside its southern Indian market.

Read Also GRT Jewellers To Acquire Controlling Stake In Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri In ₹1,033 Crore Deal

Retaining the TBZ identity could help GRT protect customer relationships while expanding its national reach. It may also allow the buyer to serve different regional markets through two well-known jewellery brands.

What happens next?

The acquisition will be followed by regulatory and procedural steps, including an open offer for eligible public shareholders under takeover rules.

Investors will watch the open-offer timeline, offer price and completion conditions. They will also seek clarity on the future management structure and integration of the two businesses.

Customers, meanwhile, may want information about the continuation of existing policies covering gold buybacks, exchanges, warranties, loyalty benefits and advance purchase schemes.

Until GRT or TBZ issues a formal update, customers should not assume that the TBZ name or policies will change. Any decision affecting stores, branding or customer programmes is expected to be communicated officially after the acquisition progresses.