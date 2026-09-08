PM Modi Event Security Scare: Man With Fake PMO ID Held With Armed Bodyguard At NMACC In Mumbai Ahead Of PM’s Arrival

Two individuals were detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of them, triggering a security alert ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

24-year-old detained at NMACC

According to police officials cited by news agency ANI, Mumbai Police detained a 24-year-old man at the venue who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The man has been identified as Rohan Parekh.

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Parekh was reportedly carrying an identity card that purportedly identified him as a PMO official. During security verification, personnel reportedly found that the document was forged. The discovery led to his detention and further questioning.

Gun recovered from bodyguard

Parekh was reportedly accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The firearm was recovered by security personnel, according to the information cited by ANI.

The incident took place at the venue shortly before Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to arrive for the event. The presence of a person allegedly carrying a fake PMO identity card, along with an armed bodyguard, prompted security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding their entry into the venue.

Mumbai Crime Branch investigates

“The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter,” ANI reported, citing police officials.