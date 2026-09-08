'Is This Fitness Standard?': Netizens Raise Questions Over PAK Women's Player Shawaal Zulfiqar During Asia Cup 2026 | Video

Netizens Raise Questions Over Shawaal Zulfiqar's Fitness | UsmanOffical56

Netizens have raised questions over the fitness standards of Pakistan women’s cricketer Shawaal Zulfiqar during the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026, with her appearance and on-field movements drawing attention on social media. However, such online speculation remains subjective and does not establish anything about the player’s actual fitness levels.

Zulfiqar has nevertheless emerged as one of Pakistan’s more important performers in the tournament. The 21-year-old batter scored 47 off 35 balls against Hong Kong on September 7, helping Pakistan post 143/8 before they secured a convincing 72-run victory. Her contribution played a key role in Pakistan’s qualification for the semi-finals.

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Netizens Raise Questions Over Shawaal Zulfiqar's Fitness

The scrutiny comes after Pakistan endured a heavy defeat against India earlier in the tournament. Pakistan were bowled out for just 55, their lowest total in Women’s T20I cricket, with Zulfiqar scoring 14 before being dismissed by Shree Charani. India went on to complete a seven-wicket victory in just 8.4 overs.

Despite the criticism surrounding her fitness, Zulfiqar responded on the field with a composed knock against Hong Kong. She helped Pakistan recover from early setbacks and provided the momentum needed to reach a competitive total. Her recent performances suggest that her value to the Pakistan side extends beyond the social-media discussion surrounding her physique.

Pakistan have now secured their place in the semi-finals, with Zulfiqar set to remain an important part of their campaign. The online debate over her fitness has generated attention, but ultimately, her performances with the bat and her ability to contribute to Pakistan’s results will remain the more meaningful measure of her impact in the tournament.