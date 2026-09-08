Ganpati On Atal Setu! Navi Mumbai's Kamothyacha Vighnaharta Ganesh Idol Crosses Sea Bridge During Aagman; VIDEO |

Navi Mumbai: A grand Ganesh idol from Navi Mumbai's Kamothe area made a striking journey across the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, popularly known as Atal Setu, during its aagman procession on Sunday, September 6. A video capturing the massive idol travelling across the sea bridge has gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Shows Ganpati On Atal Setu

The footage shows the towering idol of 'Kamothyacha Vighnaharta' being transported slowly and carefully across Atal Setu. A picturesque sunset forms the backdrop as vehicles continue to move along the bridge, with traffic appearing to pass cautiously alongside the grand procession.

The idol eventually completed its journey across the sea link before reaching Kamothe in Panvel, where it will be installed at the mandal's pandal for the upcoming Ganeshotsav celebrations.

'Kamothyacha Vighnaharta' is one of the prominent and popular public Ganeshotsav celebrations in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai. The festival is organised annually by the Kamothyacha Vighnaharta Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal and attracts devotees from Navi Mumbai and the surrounding Panvel region.

This year, the mandal has brought a 22-foot-tall Ganesh idol from Mumbai's Parel-Lalbaug area to Kamothe. The idol was transported via Atal Setu as part of the grand maha-aagman ceremony.

Grand Aagman Procession Held

The 2026 aagman procession was held on September 6 and featured several attractions, including a Govinda group's salute. Special lighting and sound arrangements were also made for the procession. The mandal also organises traditional religious ceremonies ahead of Ganeshotsav, including the Patpujan ceremony, which is conducted with devotional fervour.

The journey of the massive idol across Atal Setu has now become a visual attraction, with the viral video drawing attention online. The combination of the towering Ganesh idol, the sea bridge and the setting sun created a striking spectacle for commuters and devotees witnessing the procession.