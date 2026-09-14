FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Pakistan Announces Bounty On Masood Azhar, Trai Probes Vodafone Idea'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Pakistan Announces PKR 70 Lakh Bounty On JEM Founder Masood Azhar Ahead Of FATF Plenary

Pakistan had earlier claimed Azhar was missing, while Indian intelligence suggest he may be hiding in Sindh. (Read more...)

Masood Azhar | File

2. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Ganesha Riding Giant Blue Whale To Balancing Bappa, Bhopal Displays Unique Idols | VIDEO

Featuring creative designs, elaborate decorations and artistic craftsmanship, these Ganesh festival attractions have drawn devotees and visitors, adding colour and devotion to celebrations. (Read more...)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Ganeshs On Giant Blue Whale To Balancing Bappa, Bhopal Displays Unique Idols | VIDEO |

3. ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’: BJP’s Special Plan For PM Modi’s Birthday On September 17

PM Modi took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and will complete 25 years in public life in the Chief Ministerial and national leadership journey on October 7, 2026. (Read more...)

‘जनसेवा से देशसेवा’ माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जीवन का मूल ध्येय रहा है। सरकार के प्रमुख के रूप में जन-सेवा और राष्ट्र-निर्माण के संकल्प को समर्पित उनकी 25 वर्षों की यह यात्रा अभूतपूर्व रही है।



उनके दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व ने देश को एक नई दिशा और सामर्थ्य प्रदान किया… pic.twitter.com/aNxSeVP0kA — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) September 14, 2026

4. Lalbaugcha Raja 2026: What’s Inside 3D Exclusive Invitation For Mumbai’s Most Worshipped Bappa

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has once again become the centre of attention as devotees eagerly await Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. (Read more...)

5. Asia Cup Trophy Row: Jay Shah’s 2022 Precedent Raises Questions Over Mohsin Naqvi

India skipped the Asia Cup 2026 trophy presentation despite winning a record eighth title, with ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi present. The controversy has revived a 2022 precedent involving Jay Shah. (Read more...)

In the 2022 Asia Cup, ACC President Jay Shah was in office, but when Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final, captain Dasun Shanaka received the trophy from Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva.



So the trophy presentation protocol has never been limited to the ACC Chairman… pic.twitter.com/GTFFLLFS04 — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) September 13, 2026

6. Asian Champions Trophy In Punjab: Pakistan Participation Confirmed Under India's Sports Policy

Pakistan will compete alongside India, China, Japan, Malaysia and Korea in next month's Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Punjab. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Mohali: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) releases logo for Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026.



On the occasion, he says, "Punjab is known for sports, there have been Milkha Singh, Dara Singh. When you talk hockey, Punjab is considered as nursery of hockey,… pic.twitter.com/ZKDDABj3RB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026

7. India Approves Up To 654 MW Power Export To Nepal After Floods Damage Hydropower Infrastructure

India has also provided over 130 tonnes of relief material and deployed experts for rescue and forensic operations. (Read more...)

8. Trai Probes Vodafone Idea Over Airtel, Jio Allegations Of Mobile Number Portability Violations

The rival telecom operators claim Vi and its partners used misleading tactics to attract customers. Vodafone Idea has denied wrongdoing and will respond to Trai. (Read more...)

9. Maharashtra SET 2026 Exam Postponed For Third Time; MH-SET Now Scheduled On October 25, Check Revised Date

The 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test, earlier scheduled for September 27, will now be held on October 25. Check the revised exam date and reasons for the change. (Read more...)

Maharashtra SET 2026 Exam Postponed For Third Time; MH-SET Now Scheduled On October 25, Check Revised Date | Screenshot

10. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 SoC Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹79,999

Sales begin on September 18 through Samsung’s e-store, online platforms and select retailers. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2500 chipset, triple cameras, 4,900mAh battery and seven years of software support. (Read more...)