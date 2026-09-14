‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’: BJP’s Special Plan For PM Modi’s Birthday On September 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a special nationwide programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, with party president Nitin Nabin appealing to people to light an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at their homes.

Nabin urged citizens to light the lamp between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17 and pray for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health. The initiative will also highlight Modi’s 25 years in public life.

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Modi took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and will complete 25 years in public life in the Chief Ministerial and national leadership journey on October 7, 2026.

Nabin said ‘Jan Seva Se Desh Seva’ (service to the people is service to the nation) has remained the guiding principle of Modi’s 25-year journey. He credited the Prime Minister’s leadership with giving the country a “new direction and strength” and said the campaign would also focus on the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’.

One-Month ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

The BJP will organise the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 across the country. Various public-service initiatives will be held as part of the campaign.

The campaign will begin with blood donation camps across the country on September 17. Later that evening, the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme will be held, with families benefiting from government welfare schemes encouraged to light lamps at their homes as a gesture of gratitude towards the Prime Minister.

A cleanliness drive will be organised on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The campaign will also feature padyatras and motorcycle rallies.

Through these activities, the BJP aims to promote the message of public service while encouraging people to participate in the vision of building a developed India by 2047.