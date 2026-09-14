'Ecosystem Of Solutions': PM Modi Calls For Time-Bound Action On BRICS Declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said BRICS had evolved into an “ecosystem of solutions” and stressed the need to turn the New Delhi Declaration into time-bound actions with tangible real-life impact.

“Our discussions over the past two days have further strengthened our conviction that BRICS is not merely a grouping of nations but an ecosystem of solutions,” Modi said.

However, in his closing address at the two-day summit, he made it clear that the grouping faced challenges such as the “weaponisation of technology and critical minerals”, which could hinder the shared progress made by BRICS nations.

He also said the grouping needed to remain aware of emerging challenges and find ways to combat them.

Modi extended his thanks and best wishes to China, which will host and chair the BRICS Summit in 2027, and said the world today expected “concrete results” from the grouping.

How The BRICS Declaration Was Drafted

Diplomats said the Foreign Secretary would then sit with the other secretaries, and a workable draft of the proposed resolution would be finalised, with questions of structure, language and India's concerns put forward in the draft statement.

Diplomats pointed out that the SCO joint statement in Bishkek had helped provide a structure for the BRICS statement, where themes of global governance, stress on international law, global security, and economic and financial issues were laid out.

It had also demonstrated that the declaration could go through without naming countries.

“India’s G20 Declaration in 2023 went through because Russia and China were not named, while the BRICS Foreign Ministerial meeting collapsed because both Iran and the UAE wanted to name names,” a senior diplomat said.

He added, “In the SCO, no nation-states were mentioned, and the BRICS followed the new formulation. The US is not named, and Israel is asked to withdraw from Lebanon, a formulation everyone can live with, as Israel is the occupying force here.”

From Working Group To Sherpa Meet

The draft created by the working group moves forward to the BRICS Sherpa meet. Usually, 90% to 95% of the draft text is agreed upon, after which it goes to the Foreign Ministerial level.

Diplomats said India, as the chair, would have prepared “squirrel paragraphs”. These are paragraphs scribbled on the side of the draft that suggest alternative language should another country have a problem with the original wording.

The draft is then circulated to officials from other countries, who share their own suggestions and sometimes say they would need approval from their foreign minister.

In India’s case, this would be with regard to its core interests. Language on Jammu and Kashmir would need approval from the Foreign Secretary or the minister.

Balancing Palestine And India's Ties With Israel

The BRICS declaration is surprising in its specific language on Palestine, given India’s close relations with Israel.

Also, if the joint text was approved, why did Indian officials spend their time shuttling between Iran and the UAE to get final approval on the draft?

Diplomats contend that, with regard to multilateral statements, states need to think a little differently.

As Ambassador Ahmad said, “India had to bear in mind that it is the chair and it had to bear in mind the interests of its members, and so the language on Palestine was passed.”

“India also does not usually oppose language in the draft unless it affects its core interests. In the SCO statement in Bishkek, for instance, we are not mentioned among the number of countries who support the BRI and in this statement no mention of de-dollarisation is mentioned,” he added."

Read Also How India Bridged Iran-UAE Divide To Secure BRICS Joint Declaration

Why Indian Officials Shuttled Between Iran And UAE

Asked why Indian officials were running back and forth between Iran and the UAE, Ambassador Ahmad clarified that this was normal practice in text drafting, where changes in multilateral documents are made right up to the last minute.

Language issues could also play a part, as the text would have to be translated into other languages.

“Also, don’t forget, at 45 pages this is the longest BRICS statement that we have had till now,” Ahmad said.