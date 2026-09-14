Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Ganesha Riding Giant Blue Whale To Balancing Bappa, Bhopal Displays Unique Idols | VIDEO

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Ganeshs On Giant Blue Whale To Balancing Bappa, Bhopal Displays Unique Idols | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bhopal have brought devotion, creativity and festive fervour to the state capital, with unique Ganpati idols becoming the centre of attraction for devotees. From a giant whale-shaped Ganesh idol in the Old City to the popular Bhopal Ke Raja and the city’s first Balancing Bappa idol, innovative themes and artistic designs have added a special charm to the Ganesh festival celebrations across Bhopal.

Unique Ganpati idols become major attractions in Bhopal

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continue across Bhopal, several unique Ganpati idols have drawn large crowds of devotees and visitors. With creative concepts, elaborate decorations and artistic craftsmanship, these Ganesh festival installations have become highlights of the celebrations in the city.

Ganesha on giant blue whale in Bhopal

A unique Ganesh idol displayed on a giant whale-shaped structure in Bhopal’s Old City has emerged as a major attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The massive Ganesh idol was installed at the Itwara Transport Area. According to the organisers, the whale-shaped structure measures around 42 feet and features an idol of Lord Ganesha on top.

Decorated with bright blue lights and artistic golden patterns, the giant Ganpati installation presents a serene sight at night. Large numbers of devotees gathered at the venue to offer prayers and admire the distinctive Ganesh idol.

Several visitors were also seen taking photographs and recording videos of the unique Ganpati installation. Images and videos of the unusual Ganesh idol have also gained attention on social media.

The theme combines devotion with creative artwork, adding to the festive atmosphere in Bhopal’s Old City during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Glimpses of Bhopal Ke Raja Ganesh idol

The first glimpse of the much-awaited Bhopal Ke Raja Ganesh idol was revealed ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, adding to the festive excitement in the state capital.

An artist was seen carefully giving finishing touches to the beautifully crafted Ganpati idol, whose expressive eyes, traditional markings and detailed design attracted devotees. The first look, shared with the message ‘Aa Rahe Hain Bhopal Ke Raja’, created a wave of devotion among residents.

The Bhopal Ke Raja idol has become one of the key attractions of the Ganesh festival in the city, with devotees eagerly visiting to seek blessings and witness its artistic design.

Bhopal’s first Balancing Bappa idol

Another unique Ganesh idol, showing Bappa balancing on one foot, was also installed in Bhopal during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The city’s first Balancing Bappa idol was unveiled on Sunday night, captivating devotees with its distinctive design. The six-armed idol showed Lord Ganesha balancing on one foot while holding a Sudarshan Chakra above his head.

Decorated with ornaments and surrounded by colourful lights, smoke effects and flower petals, the Balancing Bappa idol presented a striking sight and drew widespread attention from devotees.

The unique Ganpati idols across Bhopal have added a creative dimension to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, reflecting the city’s devotion, artistic expression and festive spirit.