Guiding Light: What Does Ganesha Represent? | Photo Credit: Unsplash



Ganesha is the formless Divinity, encapsulated in a magnificent form for the devotee's ease of understanding. As per Hindu mythology, he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. But there is a deeper meaning in the very name Ganesha. ‘Gana’ means group.

The universe is composed of atoms and various forms of energy. Even our own body is a ‘Gana’. It is made up of flesh, blood, bones and many other elements. What appears to be one body is actually a collection of many things. This universe, and everything in this universe, would be in chaos if there was no supreme law governing these diverse groups of entities. The Lord of all these groups of atoms, energies, and everything in this universe is ‘Ganesha’. He is the supreme consciousness that pervades all and brings order in this universe.





Ganesha is said to have emerged from Shiva, the unmanifest, transcendental consciousness-the Self. Just as molecules come together to form matter, the fragmented aspects of our consciousness can also come together. When they come together, Divinity happens effortlessly. This coming together is symbolised as the birth of Ganesha from Shiva.



The elephant represents wisdom, strength, courage, authority and endurance. An elephant does not go around obstacles, nor does it stop before them. It simply removes them and moves forward.



What you keep your attention on, you begin to imbibe. When you meditate on Ganesha, you kindle these very qualities within yourself, the strength to face challenges, the wisdom to overcome them and the courage to keep moving.



Even the form of Ganesha carries a deeper message. His long trunk represents the balance between knowledge and action. Knowledge has meaning only when it is put into action. True enlightenment is not merely knowing; it is knowing and living that knowledge.





Ganesha’s large belly represents acceptance, while the serpent around it represents awareness. When you accept life with awareness, it makes a whole lot of difference. Acceptance does not mean passivity. It means seeing things as they are, without getting disturbed by them.



In one hand, Ganesha holds the ankusha, or goad-the instrument that awakens and directs you. In another, he holds a rope, which binds you to knowledge, to truth and to all that is benevolent. And then there is the modak, the sweet in his hand, symbolising the bliss that comes from true knowledge.



The modak also reminds us that life is not meant to be lived by constantly looking for obstacles. Everything is a part of life, and you keep moving forward.



Look around you. Everything is changing. Nothing can be held on to forever. When you truly see this, you do not remain stuck in the past, nor do you become anxious about the future. You learn to celebrate each moment and take life in its totality.