Guiding Light: Literacy Is The Beginning, Not The End Of Education | File Pic (Representative image)

Education is civilization’s greatest leveler. It has the power to empower the weakest of the weak, bring peace to the world and alleviate poverty. It is often seen as the only lit path in the pursuit of happiness.

But what is the purpose of education? The purpose of education is to increase awareness. Only an education that can nourish virtues within can impart true intelligence.

Education should not merely be about stuffing thr the minds of children with information. An integral aspect of education is cultivating the right attitude. Proper attitude at the right time and place determines your actions, behaviour, and the future. Education is this civilization’s greatest leveler because it gives every child an opportunity to discover their potential.

Nature has already provided all types of skills in every human; it just needs a little nurturing. Nurturing happens at two levels-at home and in school. The skill of an educator lies in the willingness to take the responsibility of grooming each and every child, irrespective of their potential.

This is why education must reach those who need it most. The vision of creating a divine society begins with strengthening education at the grassroots. Educate where there is ignorance and stand up against injustice and provide where there is lack.

The first free school we started was in 1981 when I saw children around the Ashram who had no access to education. Today, that has grown into a network of 1356 schools where we are giving free, value-based education to more than 1,20,000 children in the remotest areas. The aim is not only literacy, but to enable children to discover their inner talents and blossom to their fullest potential.

We must remember that education is not complete when a child learns to read and write. Education should have more compassion, not commerce. It is education that makes us human, and if it doesn’t, we need to look into the causes.

Knowledge purifies the mind. Love purifies the heart. Seva purifies karma.

Literacy opens the door to knowledge. True education helps us walk through that door with awareness, compassion, wisdom and a sense of belonging to the whole world.