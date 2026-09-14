Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Baba Mahakaleshwar Takes Lord Ganesha Avatar During Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain | VIDEO

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lord Mahakaleshwar Takes Lord Ganesha Avatar During Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain witnessed a special Bhasma Aarti on Monday, September 14, as Jyotirlinga Lord Mahakal was adorned in the form the form of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Thousands of devotees gathered for the early morning Mahakal Bhasma Aarti, witnessing the special Shringar Darshan, Panchamrit Abhishek and other rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The doors of the Mahakaleshwar Temple opened at 4 am for the traditional Bhasma Aarti. Priests and pandits first worshipped all the deities installed inside the sanctum sanctorum before performing the Jalabhishek of Lord Mahakal.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A divine Bhasma Aarti and enchanting shringar of Lord Mahakal were performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After the temple doors opened, Lord Mahakal was bathed with water and Panchamrit, followed by a divine shringar with sandalwood and fresh flowers.… pic.twitter.com/bRGHkcruVb — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

The Jyotirlinga was then worshipped with Panchamrit, prepared using milk, curd, ghee, sugar and fruit juices. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Baba Mahakal was given a special Shringar and adorned in the form of Lord Ganesha.

Lord Mahakal was decorated with silver ornaments, while bhang, sandalwood and Tripund were offered during the special ritual. The ceremonies began with the ringing of the first bell, followed by meditation, chanting of sacred mantras and the offering of holy water.

After the Har Om water offering, a Kapoor Aarti was performed. Once the Shringar was completed, the Jyotirlinga was covered with a cloth and sacred Bhasma was offered as part of the traditional Bhasma Aarti ritual.

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No better beginning to the day than at the feet of Mahakal.



Divine Brahma Muhurta Abhishekam Darshan of Baba Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain.



Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/wpAV7cDQuB — Akanksha Parmar (@iAkankshaP) September 14, 2026

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Lord Mahakal was later adorned with a silver Sheshnag crown, silver Mundmala, Rudraksha garland and fragrant flower garlands. Mogara and rose flowers were used extensively for the special decoration.

Fruits and sweets were offered to Baba Mahakal as bhog. A large number of devotees attended the Ujjain Mahakal Bhasma Aarti and sought the blessings of the deity.

The sacred ash was offered by the Maha Nirvani Akhada. According to religious belief, after the offering of Bhasma, Lord Mahakal दर्शन देते हैं in a manifest form, making the Bhasma Aarti one of the most significant and revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.