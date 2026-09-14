India Approves Up To 654 MW Power Export To Nepal After Floods Damage Hydropower Infrastructure | File Pic

New Delhi [India], September 14: The Ministry of Power has approved the export of up to 654 MW of electricity to Nepal from September 13 to December 31 to help the neighbouring country meet its power requirements following damage to hydropower infrastructure caused by recent devastating flash floods.

The approval allows power export for 18 hours a day, from 0000 hours to 1800 hours, to the Nepal Electricity Authority, the Ministry of Power said.

According to the Ministry, up to 600 MW of power can be exported through the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV D/c line, while up to 54 MW can be exported through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV S/c line.

Export of Power to Nepal Approved



❇️ Ministry of Power has accorded approval for the export of power, for 18 hours a day (00:00 hours to 18:00 hours) to Nepal Electricity Authority from 13 September 2026 to 31 December, 2026.



❇️ Approval has been given for upto 600MW of export… pic.twitter.com/wUgwtgKvug — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 14, 2026

Power export approval details

"The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027 will be reviewed in December 2026," the Ministry of Power said in a release.

The Ministry said the recent floods in Nepal have caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure, reducing the country's domestic power generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for electricity.

"The approval will help Nepal meet its power requirements during this difficult period and further strengthen the close and longstanding energy cooperation between India and Nepal," the Ministry said.

The Ministry further said that India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

India’s flood assistance to Nepal

Meanwhile, the death toll from the nepal floods reached 1,385, while 5,130 people remain missing, according to the latest Search, Rescue and Relief update issued by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on September 11.

Against the backdrop of the mounting toll, India has continued to support Nepal's rescue, relief and forensic operations, with an eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reaching Kathmandu earlier.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has expedited the delivery of relief supplies, specialised equipment and expert personnel through eight special flights since August 26, sending more than 130 tonnes of relief material to Nepal.

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Relief operations continue

India has also deployed 54 expert personnel to support Nepal's ongoing rescue, relief and forensic operations, the MEA said in a statement issued on September 9.

The assistance includes standard relief supplies such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, besides specialised equipment for tunnel and mud rescue operations, DNA profiling and other emergency requirements.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)