‘Ban Defectors For 20 Years’: CJP Backs Kapil Sibal’s Anti-Defection Proposal

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das | File

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das has welcomed senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s proposal to impose a 10-year ban on MPs and MLAs who defect from the party on whose symbol they were elected to another political party for money or under pressure.

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Reacting to Sibal’s proposal in a post on X, Das said the suggestion should be welcomed, while pointing out that the CJP had made a similar demand in its first charter of demands.

Das said Point 5 of the CJP’s first demand charter, released by Abhijeet Dipke, had sought an even stricter provision — a 20-year ban on contesting elections or holding any public office for legislators who switch parties after being elected on another party’s symbol.

“Breaking political parties, bribing MPs with Rs 50-100 crore, toppling governments is a fraud committed on the country,” Das said in his post.

He argued that such practices should not be allowed and described the existing Anti-Defection Law as outdated. Das also alleged that the ruling party had ensured the law’s misuse in its pursuit of “eternal power”. “The young will change this,” he added.

Sibal had proposed that legislators elected on one party’s symbol but subsequently switching allegiance to another party for monetary inducement or under pressure should be barred from contesting elections or holding office for 10 years.

The issue of political defections has remained a contentious subject in Indian politics, with the Anti-Defection Law, introduced through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment in 1985, intended to curb elected representatives from switching parties.