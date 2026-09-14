MPSC Paper Leak: Cockroach Janta Party Backs Protesting Aspirants, Sets Sept 24 Deadline For Officials' Resignation |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke have announced their support for MPSC aspirants protesting alleged paper leaks and irregularities in examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

The party has also set a September 24 deadline for its demand seeking the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary. The announcement came after Dipke met a group of protesting MPSC aspirants at his residence in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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The CJP said the agitation demanding the resignation of the two senior MPSC officials would continue. If they fail to step down by September 24, Dipke and party members will undertake a statewide tour to meet MPSC aspirants and take up their concerns, according to a party release. Dipke and other CJP members will also participate in the ongoing protests being held by MPSC aspirants across Maharashtra, the party said.

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Following his meeting with the aspirants, Dipke said in a video message that the CJP would stand with the candidates in their fight. "The CJP and I are with MPSC aspirants in this fight. We will stand with the aspirants till the resignations," Dipke said, referring to the demand for the resignation of the commission's top officials.

MPSC Protests Held Across State

MPSC aspirants have been holding protests at several locations across Maharashtra, demanding greater transparency and accountability in the recruitment process. Their agitation has focused on allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in various examinations conducted by the commission. The candidates have also been demanding steps to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and accountability for any lapses.

With the September 24 deadline announced by the CJP approaching, the party has indicated that it could expand its involvement in the agitation through a statewide outreach campaign if its demand for the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary is not met.

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