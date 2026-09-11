MPSC Exam Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Major Overhaul, SIT Probes Into Recruitment Irregularities |

Mumbai: Amid strong reactions from MPSC aspirants across Maharashtra following the postponement of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met representatives of students from across the state in Mumbai and discussed their various demands. After hearing the students' concerns, Fadnavis assured them of a series of measures aimed at improving transparency, strengthening the examination system and addressing complaints related to recruitment examinations.



One of the key assurances was a comprehensive review of the MPSC examination system. The government will constitute a new committee headed by Senior bureaucrat V. Radha to recommend reforms. The committee will travel across Maharashtra and interact with students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders. Students will be encouraged to present their grievances and suggestions before the panel.



The Chief Minister said an in-depth investigation into the alleged paper leak in the Drug Inspector examination is underway and stressed that the government was interested in improving the system rather than suppressing information. The investigation, he said, would be taken to its logical conclusion.





The government will also order an inquiry into the 2025 Group-B and Group-C main and preliminary examinations. An SIT will investigate other complaints raised by students as well. The government has also decided to examine all examinations conducted during the tenures of former MPSC officials 'Lendwe', 'Marathe' and 'Nakhate' through an SIT.



The government will recommend that MPSC provide answer sheets under the Right to Information Act. Examinations facing complaints will also be reviewed, and interviews related to such examinations will remain on hold until the verification process is completed.



The preliminary report of the Crime Branch investigation will be made public, according to the assurances given at the meeting. Fadnavis also said that if evidence is submitted against the MPSC chairman or secretary, the government is prepared to order an independent inquiry and take action against anyone found guilty.



The government will also review the recommendations of the Rajurkar Committee and implement those considered appropriate.





Several measures related to other competitive recruitment processes were also discussed. For police recruitment, the government is considering providing chips on both legs or other alternatives and introducing a uniform marks pattern for police recruitment across all districts.



Issues concerning SARTHI, BARTI and MAHAJYOTI will also be addressed. The government will formulate guidelines for interviews and place them before the reform committee.



The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) examinations will also be subjected to detailed scrutiny, with action promised against those found responsible for irregularities.



Fadnavis assured the students that the process of corrective action would be time-bound and would begin within the next eight days. A dedicated grievance redressal cell will also be established within the MPSC, with a retired judge proposed to oversee the mechanism.





Group-C Preliminary Exam Rescheduled



Meanwhile, ON Wednesday, MPSC has announced the postponement of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026. The examination, which was earlier scheduled for October 25, 2026, will now be held on January 3, 2027, at examination centres across all districts of Maharashtra.

