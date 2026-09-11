Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result, Rank Declared At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result and rank. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their result and download their scorecards through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The result and rank have been declared through a public notice issued by the NTA on September 10, 2026. The agency had earlier released the scores of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination on August 29.

Candidates can view, download and print their scorecards from the NTA website. The scorecard will contain the candidate's examination result and other relevant details.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

How To Check Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their result and scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official Joint CSIR-UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link related to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Result/Scorecard.

Step 3: Click on the result link.

Step 4: Enter the required login details.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result and rank will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.

Step 8: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

Step 9: Candidates can also take a printout of the scorecard for their records.

No Separate Fee To Download Scorecard

The NTA notice does not mention any separate fee for checking or downloading the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result and scorecard. Candidates can access their scorecards through the official website using their login details.

What Candidates Should Check On The Scorecard

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should check the details carefully, including their examination information, scores and rank. In case of any discrepancy or if candidates require clarification regarding the examination, NTA has provided helpline numbers and an email address.

Candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in for further clarification related to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination.