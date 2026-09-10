UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Candidates Can Challenge Answers Till Sept 13 | Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination conducted for three subjects - English, Commerce and Sociology. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can now check their provisional answer keys and recorded responses on the official UGC-NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The re-examination for the three subjects was conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026, at various centres across the country.

Along with the provisional answer keys, NTA has opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any question or answer. The challenge facility will remain available until September 13, 2026.

Direct link to read the official notification

UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Exam: Important Dates

Re-examination: September 9 and 10, 2026

Provisional answer key released: September 10, 2026

Answer key challenge window: September 10 to September 13, 2026

Last date to submit objections: September 13, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Last date for fee payment: September 13, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

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UGC-NET Answer Key Challenge Fee

Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The fee will be refunded in full if the challenge is accepted by the subject experts. The payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking.

NTA has clarified that objections will be accepted only through the online mode during the specified window. Challenges submitted through email, fax, letter or any other mode will not be considered.

How To Download UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to check their provisional answer key and recorded responses:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Examination provisional answer key.

Step 3: Click on the answer key link.

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Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, as prompted.

Step 5: Submit the details to access the provisional answer key and recorded responses.

Step 6: Download the answer key and response details for reference.

How To Challenge UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key

Candidates who are not satisfied with an answer can submit an objection through the official website by following the online challenge facility:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the link for the UGC-NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Challenge.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Select the question against which the challenge is being raised.

Step 5: Submit the relevant supporting details/evidence for the objection.

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Step 6: Pay the Rs 200 processing fee per question through Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking.

Step 7: Submit the challenge and keep a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Direct link to challenge the answer key

NTA said that if a challenge is found valid by the subject experts, the necessary correction will be made uniformly for all candidates who appeared for that subject. Therefore, candidates do not need to submit the same objection more than once.

The agency will consider the challenges received within the stipulated period before preparing the final answer key. The answer key finalised after considering the objections will be treated as final.

NTA has also made it clear that no further challenge or grievance regarding the answer key will be entertained after the objection window closes or after the declaration of the UGC-NET result.