Maharashtra SET 2026 Exam Postponed For Third Time; MH-SET Now Scheduled On October 25, Check Revised Date | Official notification

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 has been deferred for the third time, with the 41st Maharashtra State Level Eligibility Test now scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026.

The examination was earlier scheduled for September 27, 2026. Savitribai Phule Pune University, which conducts the Maharashtra SET, announced the revised date through a clearance notification dated September 13, 2026.

The test is conducted for determining eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges in Maharashtra and Goa.

Direct link to check the official announcement

MH SET 2026 Exam Date changed

According to the notification, the decision to postpone the examination was taken after the university received the schedule of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other competitive examinations.

The university also noted that Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 25, 2026, which could create travel and practical difficulties for candidates reaching their examination centres.

The university said representations received from candidates were also considered while taking the decision.

“Taking all the factors into consideration, in the interest of the examinees as well as for the convenience of conducting the examination,” the university has revised the examination date to October 25.

When will MH SET 2026 be held?

The 41st Maharashtra State Level Eligibility Test 2026 will now be conducted on:

New MH SET 2026 Exam Date: October 25, 2026

The examination was previously scheduled for September 27.

Candidates appearing for the examination, examination liaison officers and concerned agencies have been directed to take note of the revised date.

MH SET 2026: Third Exam Date Change

The latest announcement marks the third postponement of the MH SET 2026 examination.

The test was originally scheduled for an earlier date and was subsequently deferred. It was later scheduled for September 27, 2026, before the university announced the latest change to October 25.

With the latest notification, candidates will now have additional time to prepare for the Assistant Professor eligibility examination.

Why was MH SET 2026 Postponed?

The university has cited two key reasons for changing the examination date:

The schedule of UPSC and other competitive examinations was received recently.

Anant Chaturdashi on September 25 could lead to travel and logistical difficulties for candidates reaching examination centres.

The university also considered representations received regarding the examination schedule.

The revised date will apply to all candidates and other stakeholders associated with the examination.

Candidates should regularly check the official Maharashtra SET website for further updates, including examination-related instructions, admit card details and other announcements.

The Maharashtra SET is conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and authorised by the Governments of Maharashtra and Goa.

The official website is setexam.unipune.ac.in.