Trai Probes Vodafone Idea Over Airtel, Jio Allegations Of Mobile Number Portability Violations

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has begun examining complaints filed by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio against Vodafone Idea over alleged violations related to mobile number portability (MNP).

The matter was being reviewed after concerns were brought before the regulator, according to a report by Business Standard citing an official.

“The issue is being looked into. Whenever there's an issue that is brought to the notice of Trai, it is mandatory that it is investigated. The concerned parties will be called,” the official said.

Airtel, Jio raise concerns over MNP practices

Airtel and Jio have alleged that Vodafone Idea was engaging in unfair practices to attract customers switching from rival telecom operators. The companies claimed such actions violated Trai’s regulations governing MNP.

Vodafone Idea has rejected the allegations, maintaining that it has complied with all applicable rules. The telecom operator will now present its position before the regulator.

The complaints relate to customer acquisition practices through MNP, which allows users to change their telecom provider while retaining their existing mobile number.

The rival operators have alleged that customers were contacted by individuals posing as representatives of other telecom companies and were informed about possible tariff hikes or changes to their existing plans.

They have also alleged that Vodafone Idea was restricting SMS requests sent to 1900 for generating unique porting codes (UPCs) in some circles. According to MNP regulations, telecom operators must issue UPCs without delay when customers seek to switch networks.

Vodafone Idea focuses on revival strategy

Airtel and Jio have requested Trai to direct Vodafone Idea to investigate the alleged violations and submit a report. They have also sought stricter directions against misleading practices during MNP-related customer acquisition.

The regulatory scrutiny comes as Vodafone Idea continues efforts to strengthen its market position. The company is pursuing network expansion, including 5G rollout plans, backed by a proposed funding push.

Despite carrying significant debt, Vi has outlined plans to invest heavily in capital expenditure by FY29. The company has also launched an aggressive marketing campaign as it seeks to regain customers and compete more effectively with Airtel and Jio.