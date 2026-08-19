FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'No Pakistani Airspace For Indian Aircraft, India Is Asia’s Lowest Stock Choice'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Income Tax Department Searches 6 Mumbai Firms In Nationwide Probe Into Suspected Foreign Remittance Irregularities

The Income Tax Department searched six Mumbai firms as part of a nationwide probe into suspected irregularities in foreign remittances. The exercise covers 394 entities and 36 professionals. Officials are examining low-turnover entities making large overseas payments, bogus transactions and Form 15CB certificates issued by Chartered Accountants. (Read more...)

The Income Tax Department has launched a nationwide verification exercise into suspicious foreign remittances. The exercise follows data analysis and ground intelligence indicating significant overseas remittances by entities with little or no reported business activity.



The… pic.twitter.com/paaJMYLE4Y — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 18, 2026

2. India Replaces Indonesia As Asia’s Least-Preferred Stock Market In BoA Survey

India has emerged as Asia’s least-preferred stock market among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America, with 32% reporting a net underweight position. Concerns over weak growth, high valuations, limited AI exposure and slow reforms are weighing on sentiment, despite strong earnings growth and renewed foreign investment into Indian equities. (Read more...)

Indian markets are under global pressure | File

3. Supreme Court Directs Centre To File Affidavit On NEET-UG Reforms Within 3 Weeks; Centre Says ‘Foolproof System’ In Place

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to file an affidavit within three weeks on steps taken to implement Radhakrishnan Committee reforms. The centre also listed security measures, calling the system “foolproof” and difficult to breach. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | File

4. Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Till September 24 Amid Tense Bilateral Relations

Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions on Indian-registered aircraft and airlines until September 24, according to a NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority. The restrictions cover both Karachi and Lahore flight information regions. India continues to enforce a reciprocal ban on Pakistani aircraft following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (Read more...)

No Pakistani airspace for Indian carriers | Representational image/Freepik

5. Woman IAF Fighter Pilot Was Part Of Strike On Lashkar Headquarters In Muridke During Operation Sindoor

The disclosure comes after Discovery's two-part docu-series Declassified: Operation Sindoor, released recently, featured footage of a woman officer whose identity was concealed. (Read more...)

🇮🇳✈️ INDIA’S WOMAN FIGHTER PILOT IN OPERATION SINDOOR



A #female Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot participated in the precision airstrike missions during Operation #Sindoor, as India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.



One of… pic.twitter.com/c9Iq2M28se — Zest (@Zest328117) August 18, 2026

6. 'He Is A Gem': Netizens Left In Awe Over Manav Suthar's 10-Wicket Haul As Team India Seal 165-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka

Indian cricket fans on social media were left in awe after Manav Suthar delivered a sensational performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. The young spinner completed a remarkable 10-wicket match haul, playing a key role in helping India secure a comfortable victory. (Read more...)

- 4/76 in first innings.

- 6/55 in second innings.

- 10 wicket haul in the Match.



WHAT A PERFORMANCE BY MANAV SUTHAR IN THIS TEST Vs SRI LANKA - TAKE A BOW, MANAV. 🙇 pic.twitter.com/xsYppR4Nt6 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) August 19, 2026

7. Realme P4s 5G To Launch In India On August 26: What to Expect

Realme will launch the P4s 5G in India on August 26 at 12pm IST, with sales confirmed via Realme.com and Flipkart. The phone will feature a Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, 144Hz Samsung display, 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging and a 50-megapixel OIS camera. Pricing and other details remain undisclosed. (Read more...)

Meet the Segment’s New Performance King — the all-new #realmeP4s 5G.



Get ready to experience next-level performance like never before.



Launching 26th August, 12 PM.



Know more:https://t.co/0NpRRgEofthttps://t.co/EFiPE6t7Po pic.twitter.com/pXY4TnNPY7 — realme (@realmeIndia) August 19, 2026

8. Heartwarming Moment: Rajdhani Express Waits For Elephant Herd To Cross Tracks In Hojai; Take A Look!

In the early morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the forest personnel observed the herd of elephants attempting to cross the tracks as the Rajdhani Express approached. According to reports, there were approximately 6000 wild elephants crossing the railway track. (Read more...)

An unexpected halt on the tracks, but only for our adorable giants to pass by.



This morning, the Down Rajdhani Express was stopped at Km 167/8 as an elephant herd crossed the tracks at Hawaipur under Lanka Range, Nagaon South Division, Hojai.



Alert action by our @assamforest… pic.twitter.com/qhPseOLNCv — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) August 19, 2026

9. Nidhhi Agerwal Appears Before ED In Illegal Betting App Promotion Case As Probe Widens To 21 Celebrities | Video

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app promotion case. She had earlier appeared before the CID. Authorities have booked 21 celebrities and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and Vijay Deverakonda. The case stems from allegations of promoting illegal gambling apps through social media. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal appears before the ED for questioning in connection with the betting apps promotion case pic.twitter.com/DSWlqwWFZs — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

10. 'Jaane Dijiye!': Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Gets Angry, Shouts At Paps While Leaving Mumbai Family Court With Sunita Ahuja – VIDEO

Sunita Ahuja and son, Yashvardhan, were spotted outside a Family Court in Mumbai amid her ongoing public spat with husband Govinda, triggering speculation about divorce proceedings. There is no official confirmation of any filing. (Read more...)