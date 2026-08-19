'He Is A Gem': Netizens Left In Awe Over Manav Suthar's 10-Wicket Haul As Team India Seal 165-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka

Netizens Left In Awe Over Manav Suthar's 10-Wicket Haul | X

Indian cricket fans on social media were left in awe after Manav Suthar delivered a sensational performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. The young spinner completed a remarkable 10-wicket match haul, playing a key role in helping India secure a comfortable victory.

Suthar’s heroics came alongside a brilliant first-innings century from Devdutt Padikkal, as India put themselves in a commanding position. With India setting an improbable target of 372, Sri Lanka needed a special effort to stay alive in the contest.

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Sonal Dinusha briefly kept Sri Lanka’s hopes alive with a determined knock, but Suthar and the Indian bowling attack eventually spun a web around the hosts. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206, handing India a convincing win in the opening Test.

Following Suthar’s match-winning display, netizens flooded social media with praise for the spinner. Many fans hailed him as a “gem” and lauded his ability to deliver under pressure, particularly on a challenging Galle surface.

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“Manav Suthar is a gem,” one fan wrote, with several others echoing similar sentiments and calling for the youngster to be given more opportunities at the highest level. His 10-wicket haul has certainly given Indian cricket another exciting spin-bowling prospect to watch out for.