Female IAF Fighter Pilot Was Part Of Strike On Lashkar Headquarters In Muridke During Operation Sindoor

A female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force was part of the strike package that targeted the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan, during Operation Sindoor.

According to reports, a woman Flight Lieutenant was flying a Su-30MKI fighter jet during the operation. The aircraft is capable of firing air-to-ground weapons including the Rampage missile and BrahMos. However, the sources declined to disclose which missile was used in the Muridke strike, saying details of the weapons employed remain classified.

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The disclosure comes after Discovery's two-part docu-series Declassified: Operation Sindoor, released recently, featured footage of a woman officer whose identity was concealed. According to reports, more than one woman fighter pilot participated in the operation, with women flying both Su-30MKIs and Rafale jets. In some missions, women served as pilots, while in others they worked as Weapon System Operators.

On the first day of Operation Sindoor, Indian forces struck nine targets. The IAF hit the LeT headquarters in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, while the Army targeted other locations using loitering munitions and long-range artillery.